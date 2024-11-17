London Diary: Glass ceiling? What glass ceiling?

The rate at which the so-called glass ceiling in British politics is being smashed has already become yesterday’s news.

In July, the Labour party’s Shabana Mahmood, daughter of Pakistani immigrants, was appointed as Britain’s first-ever Muslim woman secretary of state, also known by the grander title of Lord Chancellor.

Now, the Tories have chosen the party’s first black woman as its leader to replace Sunak. This makes Nigerian-origin Kemi Badenoch the first black female leader to run a major European political party.

Badenoch (44) defeated the quintessential Tory stereotype—pale, male and middle-class Robert Jenrick in one of the longest and most divisive leadership contests.

She becomes the fourth female Tory leader, after Margaret Thatcher (her political heroine), Theresa May and Liz Truss. The Labour Party has never had a female leader.

Badenoch’s triumph is seen to symbolise a remarkable shift in attitudes towards race in the Conservative Party and in Britain.

“We are a much more mobile and culturally diverse country today,” said Kwasi Kwarteng, a former cabinet colleague of Badenoch’s, and the first black chancellor of the exchequer, who was elected MP in 2010.

She herself refers to her story as the “British dream”—the belief that anybody can come to the country and achieve success through merit.

Asked how it felt to be the first black person to lead a large political party, Badenoch said: “The best thing will be when we get to a point where the colour of your skin is no more remarkable than the colour of your eyes or your hair.”

John Taylor, the Conservatives’ first black borough councillor, and its first black parliamentary candidate in the 1992 general election, said that Britain was “a very different place” today.

His campaign was marred by racism as constituency Tories rebelled against his selection on the basis of his skin colour.

Those were definitely not the days.

---

No more ‘Tories’, please

For nearly 200 years, Britain’s Conservative Party has been colloquially known as the Tory Party and its members as Tories—named after upper-crust monarchists and high church Anglicans.