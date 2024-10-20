London Diary: Hate comes to British classrooms

There is a rising tide of racism in British schools. Reports reveal that children as young as four have been found spewing hate against immigrants. Are classrooms the new breeding ground of the next generation of racists and xenophobes?

“Thousands of children were sent home from school for racism last year,” reported the Mirror, prompting calls for urgent action to curb it.

The mother of an 11-year-old boy reported him being bullied in school on account of his colour. “He gets so worried about what’s going to happen on Monday, that it ruins our whole weekend,” she said.

Campaigners have blamed the trend on the ‘normalisation’ of hate and bigotry in significant sections of British society fuelled by increasingly toxic political rhetoric against immigration. They say impressionable youngsters are repeating in the classroom what they hear from their parents at home and right-wing figures on TV.

In total, 11,619 children were suspended for racist behaviour in 2023 — up 25 per cent on the previous 12 months and equivalent to almost 60 suspensions a day. The figures are a “wake-up call”, according to Daniel Kebede, general-secretary of the National Education Union. “We have had years now of divisive, hateful language and negative, racist stereotypes from some politicians and in sections of the media,” he said.

Dr Shabna Begum, head of the Runnymede Trust, an anti-racism think-tank, said children and young people were simply articulating what they pick up. “It feels entirely predictable in this current climate. Recent years have seen media and politicians legitimise hateful language and violent policy that would once have been scorned,” she added.

This view was echoed by school teachers. One teacher and parenting expert said: “Too often, children pick up racist views from their parents and caregivers. Parents have a responsibility to instil positive values in their children and to teach them about tolerance.”