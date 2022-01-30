London Diary: Hoardings in Birmingham plead to be rescued from an arranged marriage

Dating with a difference

Normally, you would expect a bachelor, looking for a partner and opposed to arranged marriages, to approach a dating agency, but that was before Mohammad Malik appeared on the scene with a dramatic twist to the usual route to find a soulmate.

The 29-year-old entrepreneur from Birmingham decided to hire several advertising hoardings at prominent sites emblazoned with a large photograph of himself with the caption, “Save me from an arranged marriage”. Interested parties were advised to contact him through his website, findmalikawife.com.

It said: “It’s tough out there. I had to get a billboard to get seen. My ideal partner would be a Muslim woman in her twenties who’s striving to better her deen [faith]. I’m open to any ethnicity but I’ve got a loud Punjabi family — so you’d need to keep with the bants.” “Bants”, by the way, is a local slang for banter.

The initial response, he claims, has been encouraging but women haven’t been exactly falling over each other to catch his eye.