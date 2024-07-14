London Diary: India-Labour ‘bhai bhai’? Not so fast

What an “electoral Armageddon”, exclaimed a senior British Conservative party figure who lost his own parliamentary seat in last week’s Labour landslide.

A rather morbid joke going around likens the party’s rout in the 4 July general elections to the fatal sinking of the Titanic—except that there was nothing sudden or accidental about this sinking.

This ‘Titanic’ had been slowly going down for quite some time but Rishi Sunak and his delusional band of boys pretended not to notice.

It will take the party leadership a while to take in and process the scale of the humiliation British voters have heaped on it for its corrupt and reckless behaviour.

Meanwhile, the Labour Party’s return to power after 14 long years of chaotic Conservative rule, which saw Britain’s relations with its allies take a nosedive and its place in the global stage diminish, is being keenly watched in New Delhi.

The ‘big question’, as TV anchors are fond of saying, is: What does the change of guard in London mean for the future of India–UK relations which, for all the apparent bonhomie, is not all moonlight and roses.