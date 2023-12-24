London Diary: Indian students ‘gaming’ the visa system

Students from India have been accused of “gaming the visa system” by a former British Universities Minister Jo Johnson—once the Financial Times’ Indophile correspondent in Delhi—amid calls for a review of the student visa regime as part of its efforts to control immigration.

His allegation came after it emerged that the drop-out rate among Indian and Bangladeshi students was the highest among international students, with one in four dropping out to take up jobs.

Students are allowed to work up to 20 hours a week and can keep doing this even if not attending university, as long as they are still registered with it.

Johnson said that overseas students should have to prove they can support themselves for the duration of their course to prevent abuse of the system. In other words, they should have enough money in the bank. Other proposals include banning them from bringing their family members.

--