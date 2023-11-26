London Diary: Indian wedding goes global

If anyone reading this is planning a big fat Indian wedding—you know the sort of extravaganza that goes on forever with Bollywood music blaring and scotch on tap—you can earn some hard cash in foreign currency, thanks to a boom in what’s called ‘experience tourism’ where foreign travellers to India are encouraged to ‘experience’ the country instead of just seeing it.

And what can be a more exotic experience for a tourist from a cold and damp European country than a warm, heart-throbbing Indian wedding?

‘You haven’t been to India, until you’ve been to an Indian wedding,’ reads the catchy tagline of a tourism firm, reportedly thriving by pairing India-bound tourists, including gap-year students, with Indian couples set to get married. Join My Wedding advertises itself as a ‘unique platform which lets you invite foreign travellers that are interested in really getting to know the Indian culture to your wedding’. It is aimed at the kind of traveller who “seeks out genuine cultural experiences”.

“If you’re seeking to broaden your horizons, then a traditional Indian wedding should be at the top of your list. It’s the place where all the elements of a culture collide in one, huge, unstaged celebration,” according to its founder, Orsi Parkanyi.

This is how it works: couples register their weddings on the website, upload a photograph and information for international guests about the fees and days they are invited.