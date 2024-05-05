London Diary: Joys of London Mahotsav

London Mahotsav, a celebration of Indian entrepreneurship, arts and food, is a much-awaited event in the more rarefied echelons of Britain’s Indian expat community—a big occasion for business people, celebrities and well-heeled professionals to rub shoulders with their important British counterparts.

This year’s Mahotsav had its inaugural session in the grand surroundings of Parliament, amid what the organisers boastfully described as an ‘exclusive gathering’, and included Lord Karan Billimoria, Tory MP Bob Blackman and other VIPs.

Spread over several venues across the capital, it featured cultural programmes, literary seminars with renowned authors from the Subcontinent and business forums aimed at deepening bilateral trade ties.

Indian/Asian success stories were celebrated at the Bengal British Icon Awards, hosted by Baroness Uddin, member of the House of Lords.

Among the other major events was a UK India Healthcare Convention, aimed at promoting “cooperation and collaboration in healthcare delivery between the UK and India across three themes—healthcare service delivery, medical education and cross-cutting translational innovations relevant to both countries”, as Dr Arunava Dhar, one of the organisers put it.

Welcome to British multiculturalism.

