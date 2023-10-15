London Diary: Mrs Sunak tried, but will it work?

The past week in British politics was all about Rishi Sunak as he made his first—and very likely last—speech as prime minister at the Conservative Party’s annual conference in Manchester, amid growing uncertainty about his political future ahead of next year’s general election.

It was dubbed his swan song—and, boy, did he pull out all stops to impress! He even drafted in his wife, Akshata Narayana Murty, getting her to make a little introductory speech portraying him as a man of conviction with a passion for public service, etc.

She pretended that she had just ‘gatecrashed’ the party, and that even ‘Rishi’ didn’t know what she was going to say. She was at her syrupy best in trying to humanise a man who comes across as too much of a technocratic machine.

It was an assured performance, and was rewarded with a standing ovation. But whether voters will reward her husband for her effort remains to be seen.

The last time a prime minister brought his wife in as reinforcement, it didn’t work. That was Labour’s Gordon Brown and he lost the election that followed—banishing Labour into the political wilderness, where it remains stuck.

This time, it looks like it is the Conservatives’ turn to meet a similar fate, with Labour consistently ahead in the opinion polls. In recent weeks, it appears to have attained an unassailable lead. Though Sunak’s own personal ratings have improved marginally after his conference speech, the party remains deep in the dumps.