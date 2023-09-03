London Diary: ‘No Whites-only pics please, we’re Londoners’

London’s pompous mayor Sadiq Khan, already under fire for exacerbating the cost of living crisis for ordinary Londoners with his over-the-top green policy, is now facing accusations of ‘anti-white apartheid’.

This after it emerged that he has banned his staff from releasing any official photograph that features only White Londoners. All photographs must include coloured people as representing the ‘real’ London.

A photograph of a mother and father with their son and daughter beside the Thames published in an official publication and on the official City Hall website was criticised by Khan’s aides for not representing ‘real Londoners’.

The so-called ‘photogate’ followed a set of new guidelines on showing the mayor in the best light. They were taken down from Khan’s office website after they were leaked to The Mail on Sunday prompting calls for him to apologise.

“All Londoners are real Londoners, no matter their ethnicity, and Sadiq Khan needs to apologise and stop these desperate, politically motivated attempts to divide people,” said Susan Hall, the Tory mayoral candidate at next year’s elections.

According to the 2021 census, London is Britain’s most ethnically diverse region with 46.2 per cent of residents identifying with Asian, black, mixed or ‘other’ ethnic groups.