London Diary: Over-the-top solidarity

Over-the-top solidarity

The hostility towards Russia risks descending into a farce. Indeed, it already has —judging from some of the more extreme gestures of solidarity with Ukrainians such as banning Russian cats from taking part in a European feline competition. The Fédération Internationale Féline (FIFe), which styles itself as the United Nations of cat federations representing 40 countries, has banned Russian cats from its cat competitions for three months as a protest against Russian actions in Ukraine.

In a statement it said it could not “just witness these atrocities and do nothing”. Not to be left behind, Britain’s Kennel Club has banned Russian dogs from participating in its annual Crufts competition. And Sainsbury’s is to change Chicken Kiev to Chicken Kyiv because Kyiv is how Ukrainians originally spelt the name of their capital city. And a London restaurant in Britain is donating £5 to charity from every order for ‘Chicken Kyiv’!