London Diary: Politics, Authors and Gender Questions

End of honeymoon for Sunak?

Barely three months into his high office, and there’s already speculation that Rishi Sunak’s days as PM may be numbered amid reports of a campaign to bring Boris Johnson back. Judging by opinion polls, his party appears to have fallen out of love with him with his ratings among Tory members at their lowest.

Behind not only Johnson but some of his own ministers such as the onceunpopular Suella Braverman, the home secretary, who was sacked by Sunak’s predecessor Liz Truss for alleged breach of security. The latest survey of party’s grassroots puts Sunak at fifth place in the popularity stakes--behind Johnson and three of his cabinet ministers.

This is in sharp contrast with the ratings he enjoyed as Johnson’s Chancellor of the Exchequer. He consistently topped cabinet rankings with members impressed by his handling of the economic fallout of the pandemic. When he took over from Truss, he was the fifth most popular cabinet minister but soon his popularity started to slide after he put up taxes to deal with the economic crisis left behind by his predecessor.

Commentators say that the big challenge facing him isn’t just to show progress on the economy and public services – but also to keep his own critics and rivals at bay. The clock is ticking and the next six months are said to critical. “Will he still be PM around this time next year?” is a question on everybody’s lips. Will he be?