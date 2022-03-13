London Diary: Putin’s lifeline to Boris Johnson

Putin’s lifeline to Boris Johnson

Whatever the outcome of the Ukrainian conflict, it has already done wonders for at least one world leader. Boris Johnson couldn’t have asked for a better gift fromVladimir Putin than an “oven-ready” opportunity (an expression Johnson made popular in another context) for grandstanding on world stage at a particularly low point in his career after a series of political scandals involving him.

Until the spotlight turned to Ukraine, all the bad news in the British, European and even American media was all about Johnson’s alleged misdemeanours and his shambolic Downing Street operation. Remember the “party-gate” scandal being investigated by the police? The stuff about influence-peddling by his wife? And allegations of “selling” knighthoods and peerages to rich cronies for bankrolling his leadership campaign and donating money to the party? It had come to a point that there was speculation if he would survive another year.

Thanks to Putin, all that is old news. And the man who until a few weeks ago was widely seen as a laughing stock is now going around posing as a doughty champion of “democratic values”, “rule of law”, and international treaties designed to ensure peace and protect national sovereignty. This from a man who is threatening to tear up parts of the Brexit agreement he signed with the European Union, and is forever ready to rewrite any law that doesn’t suit his political interests.

For all his public show of anger and despair at what’s happening in Ukraine, the fact is that Johnson is having a great war, and is loving it. And why not? It’s the great distraction that has nearly saved his prime ministership, at least for now.