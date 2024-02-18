London Diary: Racism behind Asian postmasters’ prosecution?

Much of Britain’s privatised post office network is run by expats from the subcontinent, especially Indians. So, when what has been billed as the ‘most widespread miscarriage of justice in UK history’ came to light, Indians accounted for the bulk of victims.

The scandal relates to more than 900 postmasters who were wrongly prosecuted for false accounting based on information from a flawed computer system called the Horizon introduced in 1999.

It was later found to have a bug which caused it to falsely record shortfalls in the day’s collection—sometimes running into thousands of pounds.

Despite postmasters complaining about the system, bosses accused them of stealing money, insisting that there was nothing wrong with the IT system, ruled by the High Court as ‘not being remotely robust’.

It has now emerged that the postmasters may have also been a casualty of institutional racism because of their ethnicity. Anjana and Baljit Sethi used to run two branches, which they told the BBC, “went from business success to financial ruin”.

Their son Adeep said his family were “not surprised” about the use of racist language in the investigation, which has become a “drip feed of scandal after scandal”.