London Diary: Revolving doors at 10 Downing Street

Revolving doors at no. 10

Brits have finally taken the plunge. Laid to rest doubts about their readiness to accept a brown man to lead the country. The question whether Britain would ever have a non-white PM had dogged the country ever since Barack Obama’s election as America’s first black President.

When Sunak was knocked out of the Tory leadership race a few weeks ago, Asian commentators rushed to conclude that he lost because of the colour of his skin. Indians were livid and even those who didn’t like Sunak for various reasons believed that he had been a casualty of racism.

The loudest criticism, ironically, came from quarters whose own credentials vis-avis ethnic minorities in India are dodgy, to put it mildly. Yet, the same quarters are now hailing Sunak’s elevation as Britain’s “Diwali Gift” to Indians—and by extension India.

The election of a person of colour to the country’s highest office is undoubtedly of huge symbolic significance for British Asians, but to read anything more profound into Sunak’s appointment will be to repeat the mistake Americans made when they mistook Obama’s election for a new dawn in US race relations. We all know what happened.

Sunak is here because the once famously boring and stable British politics has, lately, developed a taste for Italianstyle frothy political culture with governments changing at the drop of a hat. When his predecessor Liz Truss announced her resignation after being in office for barely five weeks, she became the fourth prime minister to come and go in just six years. Sunak is the sixth and faces an uphill task of uniting the party and restoring political and economic stability.

Truss was elected after a two-month long bitter Tory Party leadership election, but she never gave the impression of being in control. Ultimately, she was brought down by her fantasy vision of Britain as “Singapore on the Thames”—a small-state, low-tax, higher growth economy based on the idea of trickle-down neoliberalism.

It spooked the markets and as the economy crashed, she was forced to sack the Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng. But as pressure mounted on her to take personal responsibility for the mess, she finally gave in.

Sunak is not required to call for a fresh election, which is due in January 2025. Opposition Labour party is nearly 30 per cent ahead in polls and if elections were to be held ‘tomorrow’, Tories will lose.