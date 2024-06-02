London Diary: Snap polls sign of sure defeat?

Rishi Sunak’s surprise decision to call an early general election has spawned jokes about “Turkeys voting for early Christmas” considering that, barring a miracle, his Tory party—trailing more than 20 points behind Labour—is set to lose.

Polling will be held on 4 July.

Elections were widely expected to be held in the autumn and theoretically he could carry on in office until January next year. So, why now? His own party members were taken by surprise. Some openly criticised the decision.

One of the many theories floating around is that, knowing defeat is inevitable, he has already lined up a job in Silicon Valley.

‘I assume the prime minister has his next job in AI lined up for September. He can spend the summer settling into California, his daughters can start new schools in the fall,’ wrote a former Tory MP-turned-political pundit. Another wrote: ‘I can’t for the life of me imagine why he has done this’.

Tabloids are having a field day, with mocking headlines like: ‘Gone on the fourth of July’, ‘Drowning Street’, ‘Drown & out’.

Sunak claimed he was the man to ­protect Britain in “the most uncertain of times” while Labour leader and putative PM-in-waiting Keir Starmer urged people to vote Labour to “stop the chaos”. Leading pollster John Curtice said Sunak was trying to pull off an ­“enormous gamble”.

The announcement was marred by heavy rain bucketing down on Sunak as he spoke, standing outside No. 10 without an umbrella. The image of a soaked Sunak went viral as being symbolic of both his and his party’s prospects. Wet.

----