London Diary: special cookbook with recipes from India, Pakistan to mark the queen's platinum jubilee

Queen’s Jubilee cookbook

Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations next month will be marked by a special cookbook with 70 recipes from around the world, including India and Pakistan.

The recipes have been recommended by British embassies and high commissions in different countries ranging from marmalade, courtesy the British embassy in Madrid, to green fish curry at the instance of the high commission in Islamabad.

The cookbook, which will have a foreword by Prince Charles and his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, will also include anecdotes about the use of food in British diplomacy. Charles and Camilla acknowledge the contribution of international food to the diversity of modern British food.

“Seventy years ago, when the Queen came to the throne, the culinary outlook in the United Kingdom was bleak: Meals from other parts of the world were almost unheard of. The only option for a takeaway was the everfaithful fish and chips and olive oil was sold in small bottles by chemists, for medical rather than culinary use.” The arrival of cuisine from other countries has given British food an international flavour, and I dare say made it more palatable.