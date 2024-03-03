London Diary: Sunak in far-right TV show row

As if Rishi Sunak didn’t have enough problems on his plate, he is now being investigated by Britain’s communications regulator Ofcom for alleged breach of impartiality rules by appearing on the far-right television channel GB News.

Ofcom ordered the investigation after receiving more than 500 complaints from viewers. Specifics of the complaints are not known.

Launched two years ago, GB News has earned notoriety as a platform for what one critic described as “loonies” and “closet racists”. Its star attraction is Nigel Farage, a.k.a. Mr Brexit, the main architect of the campaign that led to UK’s exit from the EU.

Sunak appeared on a ‘town hall’-style programme and answered questions on a range of issues from immigration and the rising cost of living to the deepening crisis in the National Health Service (NHS).

In a statement, the regulator said: “Ofcom has launched an investigation into ‘People’s Forum: The Prime Minister on GB News’ under our due impartiality rules. We have received around 500 complaints about the programme which aired on GB News on 12 February 2024."