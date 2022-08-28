London Diary: Sunak waits for a ‘spectacular’ miracle

With barely a week to go for the Tory leadership election result to be announced, only a “spectacular foul-up” stands between Liz Truss and prime ministership, according to pollsters as her rival Rishi Sunak trails behind her by some 32 per cent. It’s considered a statistical impossibility for him to recover from such a huge setback.

Leading pollster Sir John Curtice said he would be “extraordinarily surprised” if Sunak managed to pull it off. “Unless there is something that’s gone seriously astray this time it is difficult to believe that Sunak is going to make it. Truss would have to foul up in some spectacular fashion,” he said.

Sunak may be more polished and articulate, but Truss is seen to be the better politician with her clear and consistent narrative that appeals to a deeply conservative and predominantly white and male electorate at the party’s grassroots.

Sunak’s supporters have questioned polls and claimed that these do not reflect the feedback on the doorstep. They still hope something will “turn up”.