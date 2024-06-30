London Diary: Sunak’s sinking stock

The big question in the run-up to the British general elections on the 4th of July is not about the prospects of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Conservatives who, by all accounts, are set to be wiped out by a resurgent Labour party, but whether he will be able to retain his own Yorkshire seat.

Although he remains a popular MP, such is said to be the intensity of the anti- Conservatives hawa that it wouldn’t be surprising if he, too, is swept aside by the widely predicted Labour ‘landslide’.

According to one poll, Labour is estimated to be on track to win the biggest majority of any party in a century. In recent days, Sunak’s support has dropped by more than 20 per cent.

Electoral Calculus, a political forecasting website, gives him only a 60 per cent chance of retaining his seat. And that in a constituency that has remained staunchly Conservative in its 110-year history.

His Labour challenger, 29-year-old Tom Wilson can’t believe that he is even being considered a serious contender. “Had you asked me a year ago whether we could win here, I would’ve laughed you out of the room. Had you asked me six months ago, I would have been very, very sceptical. Now, who knows? I don’t think anyone really knows what the results are going to be.”

If Wilson gets his way, Sunak will become the first prime minister to lose their seat while in office.

---

‘Absolute dud’, says ex-donor

In a sign of the times, the proverbial rats have started to desert Sunak’s sinking ship. A billionaire who gave the Conservatives £500,000 before the last general election has told the BBC he will vote Labour for the first time in his life next month.

John Caudwell, the founder of Phones 4u, described Rishi Sunak as an “absolute dud” and said the Labour leader Keir Starmer “just really hits the spot with a lot of issues with me”.

“The Labour Party in my estimation, as much as I disagree with some of the policies, are absolutely the very best for Britain going forward,” he said.

---