London Diary: The Israel–Hamas war comes to town

If you live in Britain, you can be forgiven for believing that the Israel–Palestine war is being fought on British soil.

The media—and one is talking about the mainstream media—is dripping with breathless stories of ‘antisemitic’ attacks on local Jews by Palestinian expats and their supporters.

The venerable Guardian, the self-proclaimed champion of free speech, has just sacked its veteran cartoonist Steve Bell over a cartoon it said was ‘antisemitic’. It featured Benjamin Netanyahu operating on his own stomach, with an outline of the Gaza Strip visible on it.

The paper claimed it echoed Shylock’s ‘pound of flesh’ line in Shakespeare’s The Merchant of Venice.

Bell, who had been associated with The Guardian for more than 40 years, told the BBC that “it made no sense to me” because his sketch was inspired by David Levine’s famous 1960s cartoon of President Lyndon B. Johnson showing off his operation scar drawn in the shape of a map of Vietnam.

Writing on X, Bell said he submitted the image earlier this month and “four hours later... I received an ominous phone call from the desk with the strangely cryptic message ‘pound of flesh’...”

Bell said he responded: “I’m sorry, I don’t understand.” And the reply from the desk was: “Jewish bloke; pound of flesh; antisemitic trope.”

A Guardian spokesperson would only say that a “decision has been made not to renew Steve Bell’s contract”.

“Steve Bell‘s cartoons have been an important part of The Guardian over the past 40 years. We thank him and wish him all the best.”

Et tu, Guardian?

