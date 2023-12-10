London Diary: UK is ‘full’, says Rishi Sunak

Britain is full and those wishing to move here to work or study should brace themselves for new tough visa rules. This is the message from Downing Street as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak prepares to respond to growing pressure from his party’s right wing to scrap all immigration routes after official figures revealed that net migration has hit an all-time high of 745,000 last year.

The proposals being discussed include raising the primary income eligibility threshold for a skilled worker arriving in the UK from £26,000 to £40,000, banning extended visas for graduates and further limiting the number of family members people can bring.

Another controversial move under discussion is scrapping the immigration route that allows foreigners to be hired to meet shortages in professions such as caregiving, engineering and construction.

Workers from developing countries including India are most likely to be affected if the proposal goes through. Immigration minister Robert Jenrick supports putting an overall cap on immigration. He has promised to bring forward a “serious package of fundamental reforms to address this issue once and for all”.

Well, we have heard this one before.

