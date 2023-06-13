London Diary: UK swamped by Indian migrants

Indians have become the largest group of non-EU citizens to migrate to Britain for work since Brexit, which banned free movement of European Union citizens to this country.

Indians accounted for about a third of all work visas granted to foreign workers in the first quarter of this year (January to March) followed by Americans, Filipinos, Nigerians and Zimbabweans, according to official data.

Meanwhile, for the first time since 2010, non-EU workers have overtaken their EU counterparts in the UK. As per data upto December 2022, there were 2.55 million

non-EU workers in the UK, which is 220,000 more than EU-born employees. Prior to Brexit, EU workers outnumbered their non-EU counterparts by more than half a million.

***

Media told to pay up to cover ruling party event

Rishi Sunak’s Conservative Party, in an unprecedented move, has decided to levy a charge on journalists wanting to cover its annual conference, provoking a huge media backlash including boycott threats.

Starting this year, reporters seeking accreditation for the party’s conference in Manchester in October will be required to pay £137 each, ostensibly to cover ‘administration costs’.

News organisations across the spectrum have refused to pay, calling the move ‘draconian’ and a ‘barrier for journalists to be able to act as the eyes and ears of the public’.