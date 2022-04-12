London Diary: Underdogs no more

Underdogs no more

Amid the doom and the gloom about the future of Britain’s ethnic minorities, there’s finally some good news which challenges the popular narrative that they are always at the back of the queue. Everywhere.

It has now emerged that ethnic minority workers are more likely to be employed in a professional role than their white counterparts. According to new research, one in six non-white British workers are in top professional roles compared with one in eight white British workers. The study, by the think-tank Civitas, presents a more nuanced picture of racial disparities than is normally presented by anti-race campaigners.

It found that even among ethnic minorities, there were significant variations with Indians and Chinese workers doing better than their black peers. Nearly a quarter of British Indian and Chinese workers were in the top “higher managerial and professional” classes (twice the proportion of white Britons) against only 7 per cent of black workers.

In terms of assets, it found while Indian citizens were behind native whites they were streets ahead of Black Caribbean citizens who in turn were better off than Bangladeshis and Pakistanis. But as with anything to do with race the findings have sparked a controversy. While the Government has welcomed the findings as an “important contribution to the national debate on race and ethnicity”, racial equality groups see them as an “attempt to diminish the realities of structural racism” in Britain.