London draws the line: Israel shut out of world’s biggest arms showcase

The British government has barred Israeli officials from attending next month’s Defence and Security Equipment International (DSEI) arms fair in London, deepening rifts between the two allies over Israel’s war on Gaza.

“We can confirm that no Israeli government delegation will be invited to attend DSEI UK 2025,” the Ministry of Defence said in a statement carried by AFP on Friday. The biennial exhibition, running from 9–12 September, is one of the world’s largest arms trade shows.

The move follows a series of punitive steps by London, including the suspension of weapons export licences to Israel, the freezing of free trade negotiations, and sanctions on two far-right Israeli ministers over the continuing assault on Gaza, where famine has taken hold under severe Israeli restrictions on humanitarian aid.

“The Israeli government’s decision to further escalate its military operation in Gaza is wrong,” the British statement said. “There must be a diplomatic solution to end this war now, with an immediate ceasefire, the return of the hostages, and a surge in humanitarian aid.”