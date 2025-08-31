London draws the line: Israel shut out of world’s biggest arms showcase
Israeli government’s decision to further escalate its military operation in Gaza is wrong, says British statement
The British government has barred Israeli officials from attending next month’s Defence and Security Equipment International (DSEI) arms fair in London, deepening rifts between the two allies over Israel’s war on Gaza.
“We can confirm that no Israeli government delegation will be invited to attend DSEI UK 2025,” the Ministry of Defence said in a statement carried by AFP on Friday. The biennial exhibition, running from 9–12 September, is one of the world’s largest arms trade shows.
The move follows a series of punitive steps by London, including the suspension of weapons export licences to Israel, the freezing of free trade negotiations, and sanctions on two far-right Israeli ministers over the continuing assault on Gaza, where famine has taken hold under severe Israeli restrictions on humanitarian aid.
“The Israeli government’s decision to further escalate its military operation in Gaza is wrong,” the British statement said. “There must be a diplomatic solution to end this war now, with an immediate ceasefire, the return of the hostages, and a surge in humanitarian aid.”
While Israeli defence firms will still be allowed to exhibit privately, there will be no official government presence or pavilion. In response, Israel’s defence ministry denounced the decision as “a deliberate and regrettable act of discrimination” and announced a full withdrawal from the event. Israeli media reported that Britain has left open the possibility of reversing the ban if Israel commits to upholding international law in the occupied Palestinian territories.
The move adds to mounting European pressure on Israel. In May, France barred Israeli arms manufacturers from showcasing “offensive weapons” at the Paris Air Show. EU foreign ministers are also due to meet in Copenhagen on Saturday to weigh further sanctions, with Sweden and the Netherlands leading calls for tougher measures.
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has signalled a tougher line on Israel than his predecessor, pledging to recognise a Palestinian state in September if Israel refuses to agree to a truce and begin steps towards ending its occupation.
The near two-year war in Gaza has killed more than 62,600 Palestinians — mostly women and children — and wounded at least 157,600, according to Palestinian health authorities. South Africa has taken Israel to the International Court of Justice, accusing it of violating the 1948 Genocide Convention. The case alleges that Israel’s military actions have gone far beyond targeting Hamas, instead devastating civilians, schools, hospitals and refugee camps. Israel denies deliberately targeting civilians.
