Long COVID in children less common than in adults, study finds

The risk of long COVID in children appears to be lower than what has been reported in adults, according to a study conducted in the US.

Some people who have been infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus can experience long-term effects from their infection which can last for months.

The study, published in the journal JAMA Pediatrics, found that many of the symptoms children experience post-COVID-19 are similar to those seen in adults, but there are some features more unique to kids, such as hair loss, skin rashes and diarrhea.

The risk for post-acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection (PASC), or long COVID appears to be higher in children younger than five years of age, those with medical complexity and those admitted to the intensive care unit, the researchers said.