Macron announces bid for presidential re-election

"This is why I request your trust for a new term as President of the Republic. I am a candidate to invent with you, in the face of the challenges of the century, a singular French and European response," he wrote, Xinhua news agency reported.



Speaking of his goals for a possible second term, Macron said that he would try to make France "become a great ecological nation that will be the first to exit its dependence on gas, petroleum and coal."