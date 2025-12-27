Maduro signals openness to talks with US, urges end to ‘interference’

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has said he is open to dialogue with the United States, provided talks are conducted on the basis of mutual respect and Washington abandons what he described as decades of interference in Venezuela’s internal affairs.

Speaking in a televised address on Friday, Maduro said his government would welcome discussions aimed at peace, cooperation and prosperity if the US was prepared to reverse its long-standing policy of political and economic pressure on Caracas. He accused Washington of pursuing destabilisation campaigns and repeated attempts to unseat Venezuela’s leadership over the past 25 years.

The Venezuelan leader also criticised US media coverage of his country, urging journalists to report on conditions in Venezuela after gaining a fuller understanding of the situation on the ground.

Maduro’s remarks come amid heightened tensions between the two countries. In recent months, the US has deployed significant air and naval assets in Caribbean waters near Venezuela, officially citing efforts to combat drug trafficking. Venezuelan authorities, however, claim these operations have resulted in the sinking of multiple vessels and the loss of more than 100 lives.