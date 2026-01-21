‘Make America go away’ caps catch on in Denmark and Greenland

Bright red baseball caps mocking Donald Trump’s signature “Make America Great Again” slogan have emerged as a popular symbol of protest in Denmark and Greenland, as the US president renews his rhetoric about taking control of the Arctic territory.

The The Guardian reported that the caps, emblazoned with the phrase “Make America Go Away”, have been appearing at demonstrations, public events and across social media in Copenhagen and Nuuk. Designed to closely resemble Trump’s MAGA hats, they use satire and irony to voice opposition to Washington’s renewed interest in Greenland.

The idea came from Jesper Rabe Tonnesen, a Copenhagen-based vintage clothing shop owner, who first produced the caps in 2024. At the time, he said, there was little appetite for them. That changed rapidly after the Trump administration stepped up public statements on Greenland, unsettling many in Denmark and among Greenlanders over issues of sovereignty and security.

“When an American delegation went to Greenland, we started to realise this probably wasn’t a joke,” Tonnesen said. “It’s not reality TV – it’s actually reality. I wanted to say something serious in a humorous way.”

According to Tonnesen, demand surged from minimal sales to a complete sell-out in a single weekend, forcing him to place new orders for several thousand caps. He said their appeal lies in blending humour with a clear political message. “You can laugh and still make a point,” he said. “It brings some lightness to something very heavy.”

One of the most sought-after designs reads “Nu det NUUK!”, a wordplay on the Danish phrase “Nu det nok” — meaning “enough is enough” — substituting the name of Greenland’s capital. Other slogans include “Make America Smart Again” and “Already Great”, broadening their resonance beyond Denmark.