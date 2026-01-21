‘Make America go away’ caps catch on in Denmark and Greenland
Satirical red hats become protest symbol as Trump revives talk of acquiring Greenland
Bright red baseball caps mocking Donald Trump’s signature “Make America Great Again” slogan have emerged as a popular symbol of protest in Denmark and Greenland, as the US president renews his rhetoric about taking control of the Arctic territory.
The The Guardian reported that the caps, emblazoned with the phrase “Make America Go Away”, have been appearing at demonstrations, public events and across social media in Copenhagen and Nuuk. Designed to closely resemble Trump’s MAGA hats, they use satire and irony to voice opposition to Washington’s renewed interest in Greenland.
The idea came from Jesper Rabe Tonnesen, a Copenhagen-based vintage clothing shop owner, who first produced the caps in 2024. At the time, he said, there was little appetite for them. That changed rapidly after the Trump administration stepped up public statements on Greenland, unsettling many in Denmark and among Greenlanders over issues of sovereignty and security.
“When an American delegation went to Greenland, we started to realise this probably wasn’t a joke,” Tonnesen said. “It’s not reality TV – it’s actually reality. I wanted to say something serious in a humorous way.”
According to Tonnesen, demand surged from minimal sales to a complete sell-out in a single weekend, forcing him to place new orders for several thousand caps. He said their appeal lies in blending humour with a clear political message. “You can laugh and still make a point,” he said. “It brings some lightness to something very heavy.”
One of the most sought-after designs reads “Nu det NUUK!”, a wordplay on the Danish phrase “Nu det nok” — meaning “enough is enough” — substituting the name of Greenland’s capital. Other slogans include “Make America Smart Again” and “Already Great”, broadening their resonance beyond Denmark.
The caps were widely worn at a recent protest in Copenhagen, where demonstrators braved sub-zero temperatures to voice opposition to any suggestion that Greenland could be acquired by the United States. Protesters waved Danish and Greenlandic flags and held placards with messages such as “No means no”.
“I want to show my support for Greenland and also show that I don’t support the US president,” said Lars Hermansen, a Copenhagen resident attending the rally in one of the red hats.
Another protester, Kristian Boye, said the use of humour helped draw people into a serious discussion. “It makes people talk,” he said, adding that Greenlanders were facing an “unacceptable” level of pressure.
The protests come against a broader political backdrop in which European leaders have publicly backed Denmark and Greenland, warning that Trump’s comments risk undermining Western alliances and security in the strategically important Arctic region.
As the US president continues to repeat his interest in Greenland, the red caps have evolved from novelty items into a visible expression of resistance — turning political satire into a statement of solidarity.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines