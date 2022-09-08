Malaria booster vaccine shows up to 80 per cent efficacy: Lancet study

"It is fantastic so see such high efficacy again after a single booster dose of vaccine. We are currently part of a very large phase III trial aimed at licensing this vaccine for widespread use next year," said Halidou Tinto, the trial Principal Investigator.



"We are delighted to find that a standard four dose immunisation regime can now, for the first time, reach the high efficacy level over two years that has been an aspirational target for malaria vaccines for so many years," said Professor Adrian Hill, from the University of Oxford.



The trial has been extended for another two years to assess if further booster doses will be necessary to maintain high efficacy over time.



Results from the key ongoing Phase III licensure trial to assess large-scale safety and efficacy in 4,800 children aged five to 36 months across four African countries, are also expected later this year.