Malaysia opens borders for int'l travel

"However, everyone is reminded to always take care of the health and safety of yourself and your loved ones. This is the first step towards a normal life," he cautioned.



The relaxed standard operating procedures (SOP) and other measures must not mean that caution is thrown to the wind, according to Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) President Koh Kar Chai.



He added that the coming weeks and months would be important, with health authorities being expected to keep a close eye on the rate of hospitalization of Covid-19 cases and the incidence of severe cases which are warning signs to look out for.



Malaysia has so far reported 4,201,919 Covid-19 cases and 34,983 deaths.