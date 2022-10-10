Malaysian PM dissolves Parliament, calls for early polls

Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob on Monday announced the dissolution of the country's Parliament, paving the way for fresh elections which must be held within the next 60 days.

In a televised speech, Ismail Sabri said he had received the consent of the country's King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah in accordance with the country's constitution, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Prime Minister said the past years have seen several unprecedented developments after the national elections in 2018, including political uncertainties with the changes of several prime ministers and the Covid-19 pandemic, which together have harmed the country's socio-economic and political situation.