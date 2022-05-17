Mali government says it has thwarted countercoup attempt

The Malian government headed by a two-time coup leader announced late Monday that security forces had thwarted a countercoup attempt that it said was supported by an unnamed Western government.

The announcement was the latest turmoil to unfold in Mali, where Col. Assimi Goita led coups in 2020 and 2021 before becoming president of the West African nation.

The news release did not name the country it was accusing. However, relations with former coloniser France have deteriorated significantly under Goita's rule, prompting the French military to begin a withdrawal of its forces that had spent nine years fighting Islamic extremists.

These soldiers were supported by a Western state, said the statement signed by the government spokesman, Col. Abdoulaye Maiga.