Man acquitted in Air India bombings shot to death in Canada

Sgt. Timothy Pierotti said that because the shooting took place in a residential area, police were confident witnesses would be able to help solve the crime.



Police said shortly after the attack that a vehicle believed to be used in the shooting was found engulfed in fire a few blocks away.



In Malik's trial, British Columbia Supreme Court heard that a suitcase bomb was loaded onto a plane at Vancouver's airport and then transferred in Toronto to Air India Flight 182. The aircraft crashed into the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Ireland, killing 329 passengers and crew.



About an hour later, a bomb destined for another Air India plane exploded prematurely at Tokyo's Narita Airport, where two baggage handlers died.



Inderjit Singh Reyat, the only man convicted in the bombings, testified for the prosecution at Malik and Bagri's trial and was later convicted of perjury.



Deepak Khandelwal of Oakville, Ontario, said the shooting "just brings back all the horrible memories we'd had to go through for the last 37 years.'



He was 17 when his sisters, 21-year-old Chandra and 19-year-old Manju, were killed on Flight 182.



"It's like a nightmare that never stops giving," he said.