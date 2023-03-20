Man arrested after vandalism at Indian High Commission in London

PA news agency said that crowd members were believed to be supporters of a Sikh separatist movement.



Officers were called to the Indian High Commission at about 13:50 GMT on Sunday.



Upon arrival "the majority of those present had dispersed prior to the arrival of police", Metropolitan Police (Met) was quoted by the British broadcaster as saying.



The force's spokesperson said "windows were broken" and two members of security staff sustained minor injuries which did not require hospital treatment.