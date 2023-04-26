Many Pakistanis feared drowned as two migrant boats sink near Libya

Belonging to the Shia Hazara community, Raza was trying to flee the South Asian nation known for its violent persecution of Shias. The Hazara community has been targeted in ethnic violence in both Pakistan and Afghanistan.



As violence continues to persist in Afghanistan and mounts in neighbouring Pakistan, people are fleeing both nations for Europe and even as far as the US. The rising economic and humanitarian crisis in both nations has only added to the desperation of the masses. Pakistan also suffers from acute political instability.



In February this year, 18 Afghans were found dead in a transport truck outside Bulgarian capital Sofia. The local police managed to rescue another 34 people who were found hidden under wooden planks in the truck. Initial investigations showed that the Afghans had crossed over from their country into Turkey via Iran and were making their way to Europe.