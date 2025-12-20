Marco Rubio says US balancing China ties, Indo-Pacific alliances

US secretary of state Marco Rubio has sketched out Washington’s delicate diplomatic tightrope with China, describing a dual-track strategy that seeks to manage inevitable tensions with Beijing while deepening and broadening alliances across the Indo-Pacific.

“There will be tensions, there’s no doubt about it,” Rubio said, acknowledging China’s enduring weight on the world stage. Beijing, he noted, “is and will continue to be a rich and powerful country and a factor in geopolitics,” a reality the United States cannot wish away.

Speaking at his year-end news conference, Rubio said Washington recognises the necessity of engagement alongside competition. “We have to have relations with them. We have to deal with them,” he told reporters, adding that the challenge lies in identifying areas where cooperation remains possible. “We have to find the things we can work together on.”

At the same time, Rubio underscored that engagement with China would not come at the expense of America’s allies. “Our job is to balance these two things,” he said, pointing first to Japan, which he described as “a very close ally of the United States.”