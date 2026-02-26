Rubio says US-China ties at ‘strategic stability’, flags supply chain risks

US secretary of state Marco Rubio on Wednesday said Washington and Beijing have arrived at a point of “strategic stability” in their relationship, even as deep structural disagreements persist over trade, technology, supply chains and nuclear weapons.

Speaking to reporters during a visit to Saint Kitts and Nevis, Rubio said both sides recognise the dangers of unchecked escalation between the world’s two largest economies.

“I think both countries concluded that having an all-out global trade war between the United States and China would be deeply damaging to both sides and to the world,” he said.

However, he acknowledged that significant differences remain. “There remain issues of disagreement. There remain issues that we know in the long term are going to have to be confronted and could be irritants in our relationship,” Rubio said.

His remarks come ahead of a planned visit by President Donald Trump to China in about four weeks, a trip expected to focus heavily on trade and security concerns.

Supply chains and national security

Rubio stressed that the United States does not consider it sustainable to depend heavily on a single country for critical goods, including pharmaceuticals and rare minerals.

“We don’t think it’s sustainable to live in a world where we depend on some country for 90 per cent of anything — whether it’s supply chains or critical minerals or pharmaceuticals,” he said.

He added that diversifying supply chains is a national security priority. “We have every intention of doing everything we can to ensure that our critical supply chains are diversified.”

Washington in recent years has sought to reduce vulnerabilities exposed during the COVID-19 pandemic and amid rising geopolitical tensions.