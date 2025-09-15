Marco Rubio visits Israel amid intensifying strikes in Gaza
Rubio’s visit comes after Israel’s recent attack on Hamas leaders in Qatar, which disrupted international efforts to broker a ceasefire
US secretary of state Marco Rubio arrived in Israel on Sunday, 14 September, as the Israeli military intensified its offensive in northern Gaza, flattening multiple high-rise buildings and killing at least 13 Palestinians, according to local hospitals.
Rubio’s visit comes after Israel’s recent attack on Hamas leaders in Qatar, which disrupted international efforts to broker a ceasefire. Ahead of his trip, Rubio said he would seek answers from Israeli officials on how they envision the way forward in Gaza. His two-day visit is also seen as a demonstration of support for Israel, which faces increasing diplomatic isolation.
High-level diplomacy amid regional tensions
The visit proceeds despite tensions between Israel and the US, with President Donald Trump reportedly angered at Israeli operations in Doha that he says were conducted without Washington’s notification. Rubio and Trump met with Qatar’s prime minister on Friday to discuss the fallout from the attack, illustrating the US effort to balance relations between key Middle East allies.
During his visit, Rubio, Netanyahu, and their spouses, along with US ambassador Mike Huckabee, toured the Western Wall and its excavated tunnels. Netanyahu described the visit as a testament to the “durability and strength of the Israeli-American alliance.”
Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu continues to strongly oppose the recognition of a Palestinian state, ahead of a United Nations debate next week expected to focus on the Gaza conflict.
Deadly airstrikes continue
On Sunday, Israeli airstrikes targeted multiple locations in Gaza, killing at least 13 Palestinians and injuring dozens. Strikes reportedly hit a vehicle near Shifa hospital, a roundabout in Gaza City, and a tent in Deir al-Balah, killing six members of a single family who had fled from Beit Hanoun.
The Israeli military also destroyed several high-rise buildings in Gaza City, issuing evacuation warnings less than an hour before the strikes. Residents accused Israel of attempting to flatten Gaza City, calling it a push for another Nakba, though Israel denies targeting civilians and says the operations aim to neutralize Hamas militants.
Defense Minister Israel Katz tweeted footage of the strikes, highlighting the destruction of the targeted buildings and changes to Gaza’s skyline.
Humanitarian crisis deepens
The Gaza health ministry reported that two adults died of starvation-related causes over the past 24 hours, bringing the total nutrition-related death toll to 277 adults and 145 children since late June and the start of the war in October 2023.
Though over 1,200 aid trucks have entered Gaza in the past week, aid workers say it remains insufficient for the territory’s needs, with much of the supplies looted before reaching those in need. Repairs to a water pipeline from Israel have increased Gaza’s daily water supply to 14,000 cubic meters, but residents still face severe shortages.
Conflict overview
The current war began on 7 October 2023, when Hamas militants attacked southern Israel, killing around 1,200 civilians and abducting 251 people, of whom 48 remain hostages in Gaza. Israel’s retaliatory operations have resulted in at least 64,871 Palestinian deaths, with nearly half being women and children. Around 90 percent of Gaza’s 2 million residents have been displaced, and major urban areas lie in ruins.
As the war continues, international attention remains focused on the humanitarian crisis, efforts for a ceasefire, and the geopolitical implications of US and Israeli actions in the region.
With AP/PTI inputs
