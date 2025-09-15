Marco Rubio visits Israel amid intensifying strikes in Gaza

US secretary of state Marco Rubio arrived in Israel on Sunday, 14 September, as the Israeli military intensified its offensive in northern Gaza, flattening multiple high-rise buildings and killing at least 13 Palestinians, according to local hospitals.

Rubio’s visit comes after Israel’s recent attack on Hamas leaders in Qatar, which disrupted international efforts to broker a ceasefire. Ahead of his trip, Rubio said he would seek answers from Israeli officials on how they envision the way forward in Gaza. His two-day visit is also seen as a demonstration of support for Israel, which faces increasing diplomatic isolation.

High-level diplomacy amid regional tensions

The visit proceeds despite tensions between Israel and the US, with President Donald Trump reportedly angered at Israeli operations in Doha that he says were conducted without Washington’s notification. Rubio and Trump met with Qatar’s prime minister on Friday to discuss the fallout from the attack, illustrating the US effort to balance relations between key Middle East allies.

During his visit, Rubio, Netanyahu, and their spouses, along with US ambassador Mike Huckabee, toured the Western Wall and its excavated tunnels. Netanyahu described the visit as a testament to the “durability and strength of the Israeli-American alliance.”

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu continues to strongly oppose the recognition of a Palestinian state, ahead of a United Nations debate next week expected to focus on the Gaza conflict.