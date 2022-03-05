Mariupol evacuation halted as Russia, Ukraine trade charges of firing

From 10 pm Moscow time on March 4, the Russian side announced a silence regime so that civilians from Ukrainian Mariupol and Volnovakha could use the humanitarian corridors.



Later, the head of the DPR, Denis Pushilin, said that the Azov detachment fighters staged an explostion in Mariupol in a house on Meotida Boulevard, RT reported.



As a result of the explosion, the house collapsed, leaving up to 200 people under the rubble in the basement, most of them women and children.



The nationalist battalions do not allow the civilian population of Ukraine to go out along the humanitarian corridors towards Russia, stated Mizintsev, who's the head of the National Defense Control Centre of Russia.