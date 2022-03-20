Mariupol residents forced to evacuate to Russia; Turkey says Putin not willing to meet Zelensky

Meanwhile, in the United States, Ted Budd, a Republican member of the US House of Representatives, has submitted a bill to Congress that suggests the possibility of imposing additional duties on certain goods from China over Beijing's backing of Russia amid the Ukraine war.



The politician put forward such a proposal due to the fact that Beijing "provides financial support" to Moscow against the backdrop of the situation in Ukraine, RT reported.



According to the US Congressman, Beijing's support for Moscow consists, among other things, in China increasing the volume of purchases of agricultural products from Russia against the backdrop of a special operation in Ukraine.



In this regard, Budd proposed a number of measures to counter China.





Whie China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Sunday said "time will prove that China's position is on the right side of history" over the ongoing Ukraine war, CNN reported.



"China will continue to make independent judgments based on the merits of the matter and in an objective and fair attitude. We will never accept any external coercion and pressure, and we also oppose any groundless accusations and suspicions against China," a statement issued by the Foreign Ministry in Beijing quoted Wang as saying.



The Minister said "the long-term solution is to abandon the Cold War mentality, refrain from engaging in group confrontation, and truly form a balanced, effective and sustainable regional security architecture", CNN reported.



"Only in this way can long-term stability on the European continent be achieved," he added.



While China has not condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine outright, it has also not offered explicit support.



Experts believe Beijing is navigating a complex position as the crisis in Ukraine intensifies, attempting to balance its strategic partnership with Moscow while maintaining economic ties with the West.



The US has watched warily as Chinese President Xi Jinping cultivates a close partnership with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, believing the alliance of authoritarian leaders is positioning itself to oppose Washington militarily and economically, said the CNN report.



During high-profile talks in Beijing last month, Xi and Putin sealed their affiliation, declaring in a lengthy statement the relationship was limitless, it added.