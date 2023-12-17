Zuckerberg building $100 mn top-secret property with bunker in Hawaii
Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg is reportedly building a top-secret $100 million mansion in Hawaii, with a huge underground bunker.
The scale of the roughly 1,400-acre compound is staggering and according to public documents obtained by Wired, the compound will consist of more than a dozen buildings, featuring 30 bedrooms and 30 bathrooms.
The mansion on the Hawaiian island of Kauai includes a sprawling, 5,000-square-foot bunker that has its own source of power, the report mentioned.
A wooded area will be decked out with 11 treehouses, connected by rope bridges. Work on the compound is shrouded in secrecy and if someone reveals the plan to the media at the site, he or she stands to be fired immediately.
"It's a fight club. We don’t talk about fight clubs,” a former contractor was quoted as saying. “Nobody working on this project is allowed to talk about what they’re building… Different construction crew within the site are assigned to separate projects and workers are forbidden from speaking with other crew about their work.”
Known as Koolau Ranch, Zuckerberg's property includes a 5,000-sq ft underground shelter and has its own energy and food supplies. “Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan continue to build one of the most expensive properties in the world,” the report said.
According to plans, the compound is centred around two mansions with a total floor area comparable to a professional football field (57,000 sq ft), which contain multiple elevators, offices, conference rooms, and an industrial-sized kitchen.
“The scale of the project suggests that it will be more than a personal vacation home — Zuckerberg has already hosted two corporate events at the compound,” according to the report.
According to sources, the compound will be self-sufficient, with its own water tank, 55 ft in diameter and 18 ft tall, along with a pump system. “A variety of food is already being produced across its 1,400 acres through ranching and agriculture,” the report claimed.
In September 2014, Zuckerberg bought two adjacent properties on Kauai’s North Shore, paying a reported $49.6 million for 350 acres. He also reportedly bought a 357-acre former sugar plantation for another $66 million.
According to media reports, in March 2021, Zuckerberg and Chan purchased an additional 595.4 acres for $53 million from the nonprofit Waioli Corporation. This property is adjacent to the land bought in 2014.