Zuckerberg building $100 mn top-secret property with bunker in Hawaii

Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg is reportedly building a top-secret $100 million mansion in Hawaii, with a huge underground bunker.

The scale of the roughly 1,400-acre compound is staggering and according to public documents obtained by Wired, the compound will consist of more than a dozen buildings, featuring 30 bedrooms and 30 bathrooms.

The mansion on the Hawaiian island of Kauai includes a sprawling, 5,000-square-foot bunker that has its own source of power, the report mentioned.

A wooded area will be decked out with 11 treehouses, connected by rope bridges. Work on the compound is shrouded in secrecy and if someone reveals the plan to the media at the site, he or she stands to be fired immediately.

"It's a fight club. We don’t talk about fight clubs,” a former contractor was quoted as saying. “Nobody working on this project is allowed to talk about what they’re building… Different construction crew within the site are assigned to separate projects and workers are forbidden from speaking with other crew about their work.”