Marsh, Starc, Stoinis ruled out of India tour due to injuries

Australia will miss the services of Mitchell Marsh, Mitchell Starc and Marcus Stoinis in the three-match T20 International tour of India after the trio was ruled for the series on Wednesday due to injuries.

While Starc has been suffering from a knee injury, Marsh and Stoinis have been ruled out due to ankle and side issues respectively.

According to cricket.com.au, the injuries are minor but Cricket Australia took the decision not to risk the players keeping in mind the T20 World Cup to be played at home, starting next month.

The recent development will further deplete the Australian squad as David Warner has already been rested for the tour.