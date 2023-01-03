Martina Navratilova diagnosed with throat and breast cancer

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova has been diagnosed with two forms of cancer. "This double whammy is serious but still fixable, and I'm hoping for a favorable outcome," said Navratilova, 66. "It's going to stink for a while but I'll fight with all I have got."

She previously battled breast cancer back in 2010, but was cleared after 6 months. The 59-grand slam title winner remains hopeful about making a full recovery.

Navratilova’s agent, Mary Greenham, said the tennis legend discovered an enlarged lymph node in her neck during the WTA Finals in Fort Worth, Texas, which was held from October 31 to November 7.

During the tests, a lump was also discovered in her breast, which was later diagnosed as an unrelated cancer. "The prognosis is good and Martina will start her treatment this month," said her agent.