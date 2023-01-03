Martina Navratilova diagnosed with throat and breast cancer
She previously battled breast cancer back in 2010, but was cleared after 6 months
Tennis legend Martina Navratilova has been diagnosed with two forms of cancer. "This double whammy is serious but still fixable, and I'm hoping for a favorable outcome," said Navratilova, 66. "It's going to stink for a while but I'll fight with all I have got."
She previously battled breast cancer back in 2010, but was cleared after 6 months. The 59-grand slam title winner remains hopeful about making a full recovery.
Navratilova’s agent, Mary Greenham, said the tennis legend discovered an enlarged lymph node in her neck during the WTA Finals in Fort Worth, Texas, which was held from October 31 to November 7.
During the tests, a lump was also discovered in her breast, which was later diagnosed as an unrelated cancer. "The prognosis is good and Martina will start her treatment this month," said her agent.
"The cancer type is HPV (human papillomavirus) and this particular type responds really well to treatment. Both these cancers are in their early stages with great outcomes."
Navratilova has won 18 grand slam singles titles, 31 grand slam doubles titles and 10 grand slam mixed doubles titles. She holds the WTA Tour’s all-time record of 167 titles.
She has also worked as a coach, broadcaster, and ambassador for the WTA Tour.
As a result of the diagnosis, Navratilova will not be able to cover the upcoming Australian Open from the Tennis Channel studio but hopes to join occasionally by Zoom.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines