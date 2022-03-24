Maruti Suzuki Board appoints Hisashi Takeuchi as MD & CEO

Besides, the company said that in order to facilitate smooth transition, Kenichi Ayukawa will continue as a Whole-time Director designated as Executive Vice Chairman till September 30, 2022, and will continue to provide guidance to the company.



Furthermore, these appointments are subject to shareholders' approval.



"India is one of the most interesting and promising automobile markets in the world and it has been both a challenging and a fulfilling stint for me. Takeuchi has an excellent understanding of the Indian as well as international markets and is placed well to lead Maruti Suzuki into the future," said Ayukawa.



Ayukawa has been the Managing Director of Maruti Suzuki India Limited since April 2013.