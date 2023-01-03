Maryam Nawaz promoted to PML-N Senior Vice President

It said that Maryam Nawaz is authorised to re-organise the party at all functional tiers/levels as "chief organiser", Geo News reported.



Meanwhile, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar congratulated Maryam on the occasion and offered his best wishes to her.



"Heartiest congratulations and best wishes for Maryam Nawaz Sharif on her appointment as SVP/Chief Organiser of PML-N by the party President Shehbaz Sharif in consultation with the party Quaid Nawaz Sharif," Dar wrote.