Mass evacuation planned for Monday in Ukraine's Luhansk region

Authorities in Ukraine's Luhansk have said that a mass evacuation of citizens from the separatist region has been planned for Monday as Moscow's war on Kiev has continued for 19 days now.



In a Facebook post late Sunday night, Head of Luhansk Military/State Administration Serhiy Haidai said that people from local settlements will be brought to the Novozolotarivka railway station from where they will be evacuated in a train scheduled to leave at around 2 p.m. Ukraine time (at about 6 p.m. IST), Ukrayinska Pravda reported.



Haidai said that women, children and the elderly will be given first priority and the evacuation will start during a ceasefire.



The Luhansk Military Administration has already informed residents of the time and place from where they should board the buses that will take them to the station.