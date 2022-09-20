Massive 7.7 magnitude quake hits Mexico, 1 dead

A massive 7.7 magnitude earthquake jolted west-central Mexico on a day when the country marked the anniversary of two major temblors that struck in 1985 and 2017.

One person was killed when a wall collapsed at a shopping centre in Manzanillo, a beach resort in western Colima state, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday evening, after receiving a report from the Naval Ministry.

The President was in contact with governors of states most affected by the quake that hit at 1.05 p.m. on Monday, notably Colima and Michoacan, though parts of the capital Mexico City also felt the tremor, reports Xinhua news agency.