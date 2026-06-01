Massive blast tears through Myanmar village, killing at least 55
Rescue teams continue searching through the wreckage for survivors and bodies trapped beneath collapsed structures
At least 55 people were killed and several others injured after a powerful explosion devastated a village in Myanmar's Shan State near the Chinese border, triggering a major rescue operation and widespread destruction, local media reported on Monday.
The blast occurred around noon on Sunday in Kaung Tat village in Namhkam Township, an area controlled by the Ta'ang National Liberation Army (TNLA), an ethnic armed group engaged in a long-running conflict with Myanmar's military junta.
According to local sources cited by the BBC, the victims included 25 women and 30 men. Rescue teams continued searching through the wreckage late into the evening for survivors and bodies trapped beneath collapsed structures.
The TNLA said the explosion was caused by the accidental detonation of materials allegedly stored for mining purposes, though an official investigation is underway to determine the exact cause.
The blast flattened large sections of the village, damaging more than 100 homes and reducing several buildings to rubble. Entire families were displaced as emergency workers struggled to assess the full extent of the devastation.
In a statement posted on Telegram, the TNLA's political wing, the Palaung State Liberation Front, expressed condolences to the victims.
"The Palaung State Liberation Front/TNLA expresses its deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives, were injured, and suffered damage as a result of the explosion," the group said.
The organisation said an inquiry had been launched and pledged accountability if negligence or wrongdoing was found.
"Those responsible will be held accountable following the completion of the investigation," it said.
The TNLA also said it was coordinating relief efforts and providing assistance to affected residents and families.
The explosion ranks among the deadliest non-combat incidents reported in Myanmar's conflict-hit border regions in recent years, raising fresh concerns over the storage and handling of explosive materials in areas under the control of armed groups.
With IANS inputs