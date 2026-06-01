Massive blast tears through Myanmar village, killing at least 55

At least 55 people were killed and several others injured after a powerful explosion devastated a village in Myanmar's Shan State near the Chinese border, triggering a major rescue operation and widespread destruction, local media reported on Monday.

The blast occurred around noon on Sunday in Kaung Tat village in Namhkam Township, an area controlled by the Ta'ang National Liberation Army (TNLA), an ethnic armed group engaged in a long-running conflict with Myanmar's military junta.

According to local sources cited by the BBC, the victims included 25 women and 30 men. Rescue teams continued searching through the wreckage late into the evening for survivors and bodies trapped beneath collapsed structures.

The TNLA said the explosion was caused by the accidental detonation of materials allegedly stored for mining purposes, though an official investigation is underway to determine the exact cause.