Massive manhunt underway in Maine after mass shootings claim 22

A massive manhunt is currently underway in the US state of Maine for the gunman who killed 22 people in two mass shooting incidents, with the police asking residents of Lewiston, the second largest city in the state, to shelter in place.

There were two active shooting incidents on the evening of Wednesday, 25 October in the city — at Sparetime Recreation, a bowling alley on Mollison Way, and Schemengees Bar & Grille Restaurant on Lincoln Street — according to Lewiston Police, the two locations within 6.5 km of each other.

State officials said the shootings began at 6.56 pm local time, CNN reported. In a statement late on Wednesday, Lewiston Police said the 40-year-old person of interest, Robert Card, who is currently absconding, should be “considered armed and dangerous”.

"Law enforcement is attempting to locate Robert Card as a person of interest regarding the mass shooting at Schemengees Bar and Sparetime Recreation this evening. Card should be considered armed and dangerous. Please contact law enforcement if you are aware of his whereabouts," the statement added.