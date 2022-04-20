Massive outages reported as snowstorm hits US

Upstate regions in New York recorded six to 11 inches (about 15-28 cm) of snowfall overnight, and the storm dumped wet and heavy snow that brought trees, branches and power lines down, said a release by the New York State government on Tuesday.



It added that an emergency operations center in the state was activated to coordinate requests for assistance from local governments.



Binghamton of New York reported as much as 15 inches (about 38 cm) of snow, and a travel ban was imposed in Broome County due to downed trees and lack of power.